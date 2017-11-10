'Race 3'goes on floors! Salman shares picture from Mahurat shot

Salman Khan- starrer 'Race 3' finally went on floors on Thursday. The 'Dabangg' Khan shared a picture with the whole team, including Jacqueline Fernandez, director Remo D'Souza, producer Ramesh Taurani, Bobby Deol, and Daisy Shah from the mahurat shot. Being his sassy best, he wrote alongside the photo, "Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming and sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein." Earlier, Remo had announced the film going on floors with a picture of the clapboard on Instagram, writing, "This is my biggest Race guys my life's biggest so I need all your good wishes coz I need it :) and I promise I won't let anyone down. It's time for #race3." 'Race 3' is one of the biggest movies releasing next year. The film is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2018.