`Race 3` begins! Salman and team pose for Mahurat shot

New Delhi [India], Nov 10 (ANI): After much talk, the highly anticipated film 'Race 3' finally went on floors on Thursday and here comes the first surprise for all the fans.

On Friday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture with the whole team including Jacqueline Fernandez, director Remo D'Souza, producer Ramesh Taurani, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah among others.

The 'Sultan' star wrote alongside, "Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein."

Remo D'Souza takes over stewardship of 'Race 3' from director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film will be Salman's Eid offering next year. (ANI)