And `Race 3` begins: Salman shares his first look

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Wipe away those Monday blues!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his upcoming flick 'Race 3' and has surprised his fans with his first picture.

Pointing a gun towards the camera, Salman is killing us with his eyes in the new still.

The 'Sultan' star took to Twitter to share the first look with the caption, ".... and Race3 begins"

Earlier in the day, the 'Tubelight' star also shared a picture from the sets of his much awaited film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

"last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit ...," he captioned the image.

Sequel to the 2012 hit 'Ek Tha Tiger,' the flick, that also stars Katrina Kaif, hits the big screens on December 22. (ANI)