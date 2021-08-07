Rabindranath Tagore 80th death anniversary: Here are few unforgettable quotes by him

India had many poets and playwrights during the Independence era but Rabindranath Tagore stood out as the 'multifaceted genius' who is known for his short stories, poetry, plays, dramas and novels.

Born on 7 May, 1861, Tagore began writing poetry at the young age of eight. He published his first collection when he was only 16 years old under the pseudonym Bhanusimha. From then on, his work as a great scholar, poet, novelist, musician, playwright, and artist took centre stage in his entire life.

Among the many awards to his name, Tagore became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He was conferred with the prize for his poetry collection titled Gitanjali.

Tagore's works were known across the world; they were also widely translated into languages including English, Dutch, German, Spanish, and other European dialects.

Other than his collections, Tagore will always be remembered for composing the National Anthems of two nations. For India, the Jana Gana Mana was composed by him while for Bangladesh Amar Shonar Bangla's lyrics were written. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan national anthem was also inspired by one of his works.

Tagore just did not enrich literature in the country, but also contributed to the freedom struggle in the pre-Independence stage. The nation was in mourning when he passed away on 7 August 1941.

On his 80th death anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes written by him:

Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream, precedes a goal.

Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.

You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.

Love does not claim possession but gives freedom.

If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.

Music fills the infinite between two souls

