Rabada in more trouble with fresh conduct breach charge

Dubai, March 12 (IANS) For the second time in four days, South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada found himself in a soup on disciplinary grounds with the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirming on Monday that the pacer has been reported for a new level one offence.

The fresh charge relates to the send-off he gave Australia vice captain David Warner after dismissing the opener on Sunday, the third day of the second Test at St. George's Park -- the same day that he was contesting a more serious charge related to his on-field behaviour with Aussie skipper Steve Smith on the opening day of the match.

A Level 1 offence carries with it a maximum of 50 per cent match fee fine and two demerit points.

Earlier, Rabada was hit with a level two charge for the Smith incident, which carries a sanction of three or four demerit points.

Rabada is already on five demerit points, and reaching eight demerit points automatically triggers a two-Test ban.

This is the fourth instance that the 22-year-old fast bowler have been charged, two of which have been for send-offs.

In February last year, Rabada was charged for inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella while in July 2017, the pacer was caught using inappropriate language after dismissing England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

In the recently concluded series against India last month, Rabada was charged for using language which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the send-off of India batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

ICC match referee Jeff Crowe will deliver his verdict later on Monday after which the Proteas will get a clearer picture of whether the pacer will be available for the remaining two Tests of the four-match series against the Kangaroos.

--IANS

