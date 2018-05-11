'Raazi' Public Reaction | Alia Bhatt, the Spy in Pakistan

'Raazi' set in the early 1970s just before the India-Pakistan war and inspired from real events, "Raazi" is the tale of a Kashmiri girl, Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt) whose life changes after she gets to know her dying father's last wish. As a dutiful daughter, she can do little but surrender to his passion and patriotism and follow the path he has so planned for her. Bollywood celebrities lauded Alia's performance in the movie and today the movie saw it's worldwide release.