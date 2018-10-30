'Raajneeti' got me instantly stereotyped: Shruti Seth

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Shruti Seth's role in "Raajneeti" was an image breaker of sorts for the actress but it stereotyped her again.

As the political drama helmed by Prakash Jha was a departure from the comedy stereotype Shruti was caught in, did it open up avenues for her?

"Not really," Shruti told IANS over email.

"I received much praise for my performance in the movie but got instantly stereotyped into similar roles which didn't excite me much," added the actress, who essayed an aspiring politician in the movie.

She rose to fame with the TV show "Shararat" and has since then featured in a various movies and shows. What's new on the career front and should we hope for a "Shararat" reunion?

"On the career front, I have two shows coming up on Amazon Prime that will premiere in 2019. Even I'm hoping for the 'Shararat' reunion," she said.

Shruti has been vocal about her support to the #MeToo movement and at the onging Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, she stood up for gender equality.

Earlier this year, she had questioned: "Will Bollywood ever reveal its dirty secrets?"

But the #MeToo wave has come to India. What's her view now?

"About time. I'm glad it's finally happened now. It has to sustain for us to be able to see long term results and better workspaces for all," she said.

The actress recently walked as showstopper at an event where BIBA Girls, a dedicated range of ethnic wear for young girls aged between 2 and 12 years, showcased their newest festive collection at the India Kids Fashion Week 2018.

"It's always fun walking the ramp and being in the spotlight especially being surrounded by the tiny fashionistas. To see the kids and their infectious energy is heart warming. It did feel like any fashion show, just as manic and chaotic backstage but once you are on the stage, everything looks perfect," Shruti said.

What is her take on fashion?

"I've always believed in having my own signature fashion style when it comes to putting a look together," said the actress who prefers to flaunt a western look.

