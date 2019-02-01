A.R. Rahman launches music of 'Waah Zindagi'

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman on Friday launched the music of the upcoming film "Waah Zindagi" in which his student Parag Chhabra has made his debut as a music director.

Parag is an alumnus of Rahman's KM Music Conservatory. He has even worked with him on several projects like "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", "Mom" and "Mohenjo Daro".

Congratulating Parag on his big day, Rahman took to Twitter to "wish him luck" for his upcoming journey.

"I have heard the music of the film and he (Parag) has done a commendable job on the arrangements, production and composition and I hope the audience likes it too," Rahman said in a statement.

Featuring Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Plabita Borthakur, Naveen Kasturia and Manoj Joshi, the film is based on the Make in India concept.

"Waah Zindagi" is directed by Dinesh S. Yadav. It is set to release in March.

--IANS

