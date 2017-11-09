R Natraj, Javed Shaikh emerge hot picks of Pune Invitational Supercross League Auction

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The most awaited fourth edition of Pune Invitational Supercross League officially announced the final teams with their respective squads and is all set to entertain the crowd and viewers.

In an intense auction event held in Pune recently, team owners slugged it out and tried to outsmart each other with strategic moves. The highlights of the auction were Bangalore rider R Natraj and Javed Shaikh from Goa, who received the highest bids by the respective team owners.

Defending champions Bhalla Royal successfully bided for Natraj. Pune-based franchise owned by Vikas Bhalla bagged the rider for a sum of Rs 60,000. Natraj will be seen in action in the SX- 3 Indian Riders category. Natraj is a known face in the racing fraternity as five-time National Supercross champion and has also won numerous rally events at pan India level.

Javed Sheikh caught many eyes and proved to be the second costliest biker after he was bagged for Rs. 53, 000 by Team Greeshm, owned by Ajit Gadhoke.

53 riders were part of the auction pool with bids from seven participating teams. Four riders from Pune went under the hammer out of them. Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh emerged as the most surprising element with a bid of Rs. 44,000 in the SX-J category. The biding saw a two-way competition between PB Racing Team and Pashankar's and was eventually sold to Pashankar Racing Team.

Gayan Sandaruwan, Sri Lankan rider who will be seen in action racing with the Honda CRF 250cc bike, was crowned the National Champion in Indian Experts Class.

Seven international riders had confirmed their participation. The riders were not part of the pool auction and were allotted to their respective teams through an open draw of lots held after the auction. All the international riders will be seen in action in the SX-1 category.

"In this year's bidding the team owners had clear mindset and strategy. The auction once again demonstrated that the team owners are slowly but surely understand the nuisances of Supercross which is indeed healthy sign for the sport. With the teams and riders in place the stage is set for a grand three-day racing fiesta like never before," said Eeshan Lokhande, former international rider and event Director and Partner, Vilo Events. (ANI-BusinessWire India)