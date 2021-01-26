R-Day: Yogi, Gehlot, Nitish and other CMs hoist Tricolour
Jaipur/ Bhubaneswar/Patna/Lucknow, Jan 26 (ANI): India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day today. Chief Ministers across country unfurled the national flag at their residences and party offices. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the national flag at MG Road. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also hoisted the national flag at his residence today.