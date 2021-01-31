R-day violence investigation begins; Police finds Commando ropes inside Red Fort

Farmers wreaked havoc in the National Capital on the pretext of peaceful protest on India's 72nd Republic Day. Several parts of Delhi witnessed vandalism and damage to the public property along with attacking the cops. The protesting farmers also reached the Red Fort illegally and hoisted a saffron flag. The investigation in the case has already begun and the Forensic team has gathered commando ropes from the Red Fort. FSL is also believing that it was a well-prepared attack on the Red Fort by the agitators. FSL investigation also suggests that this is a militant kind of activity, wherein the rioters were very well prepared. The involvement of an ex-serviceman can also not be denied as per the investigation till now.