R-Day violence: Delhi Police arrest most wanted agitator, who claims of being radicalized

The National Capital witnessed havoc and violence on India's 72nd Republic Day in the name of a tractor rally event. Parts of the National Capital were vandalized and close to 100 cops suffered injuries. Delhi Police's investigation in the R-day violence now deepens and the most wanted agitator has now been held by the special cell of the Delhi Police. The accused was seen swinging two swords at the Red Fort site, in order to incite and instigate. The accused admitted to having been radicalized by seeing provocative posts on Facebook and other social media. The accused has been identified through the facial analytics done by the Delhi Police.