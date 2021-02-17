R-day violence case: Delhi Police arrest another prime accused who claims to be radicalised

On India's 72nd Republic Day, the National Capital witnessed havoc and abuse in the name of a tractor rally case. Parts of the National Capital have been vandalised and nearly 100 policemen have been injured.

The inquiry by the Delhi Police into the R-day violence is now deepening and the most desired agitator has now been detained by the Delhi Police Special Cell. At the Red Fort venue, the accused was seen swinging two swords in order to provoke and instigate. By seeing provocative messages on Facebook and other social media, the accused confessed to have been radicalised. The accused was named by the Delhi Police via facial recognition. To know more, watch the full video!