R&AW chief's 'covert' visit to Nepal PM creates stir; Oppn diss KP Sharma Oli, calls move improper, objectionable

Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli has been facing heat from his own party leaders, after his so-called 'covert' meeting with India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Kumar Goel on Wednesday night.

The R&AW chief had flown to Kathmandu on a special flight on Wednesday, and called upon the Nepalese prime minister late in the night for almost a two-hour-long meeting, The Indian Express reported.

The premise of the meeting according to the Nepalese PMO was a courtesy call whereas newspapers in India speculated that it was a preamble to a scheduled visit of Indian Army chief General MM Naravane to Nepal in the first week of November.

General Naravane is due to visit to honour a long-standing convention between the armies of the two countries. However, it is also the first high-level visit between the two neighbours, since June this year, when the already strained ties took a turn for the worst after Nepal released a new map claiming sections of the Indian territory as its own.

However, Goel's visit was perceived differently in Nepal, with several political leaders calling it 'improper' and objectionable.

Oli's meeting with Indian intelligence chief causes stir

Thapa, in a press release informed the nation that Goel paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Thapa said that during the meeting, Goel "expressed his views regarding not to allow interruption in friendly relations between Nepal and India, resolving all the outstanding issues through dialogue and continuing mutual cooperation".

However, the factions opposing Oli in his own party will not let an opportunity like this slide to criticise the prime minister who rode to power on a strong nationalistic and anti-India sentiment.

In fact, Oli has more detractors in his own party than in the Opposition. Amidst an ongoing political war over the control of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Oli has few friends at home.

According to the Indian Express report, quoted earlier, Oli's party rival and executive chairman Pushpa Kumar Dahal Prachanda has decided to ramp up his attack against Oli on this account.

"Such a meeting, keeping the party and the ministry concerned in absolute dark, calls for an explanation from the prime minister," Prachanda told a gathering of his supporters, that also included two ministers from Oli's cabinet.

The meeting that took place between RAW chief Goel and Prime Minister Oli was against diplomatic norms and it doesn't serve Nepal's national interest, said senior ruling party leader Bhim Rawal.

"As the meeting took place in a non-transparent manner without consulting with the concerned section of the Foreign Ministry, this may also contribute to weakening our state mechanism," he pointed out.

Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of the foreign affairs department of the NCP, said politicians should not overstep in matters related to diplomacy.

Diplomacy should be handled by diplomats not politicians, he said.

"The present confusion over the visit of the R&AW chief is the result of the handling of diplomacy by politicians," he added.

Nepali Congress central leader Gagan Thapa in a tweet said that the meeting posed a threat to national security.

"The meeting was not only the breach of our diplomatic norms but it also poses threat to our national security, which needs to be investigated into," Thapa tweeted.

This comes despite reports in Indian media that Goel had also met Prachanda, Nepalese Leader of Opposition Sher Bahadur Deuba, former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai and Madhesi leader Mahantha Thakur. These meetings, however, have neither been confirmed nor denied by relevant authorities in both nations. Only the meeting with Oli was acknowledged by his press secretary Surya Thapa.

However, these leaders have categorically denied meeting Goel, as per PTI

Why is Oli facing criticism over meet with R&AW chief?

This brings us to the second aspect of why a meeting between Indian intel chief and the Nepalese prime minister was frowned upon: the general mistrust of New Delhi in Nepal's power corridors and the perception that India meddles with Nepal's internal politics.

Goel's visit comes on the heels of a controversial cabinet reshuffle in Nepal which left the ruling NCP more divided than before.