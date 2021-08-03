Quizzed on Agri Societies, Medical Colleges & Banks, Amit Shah Calms Nerves Over Ministry of Cooperation

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah calmed some nerves regarding the mandate of the new Ministry of Cooperation while answering the first set of questions posed in Parliament on Tuesday by MPs regarding the ministry that was formed last month.

Shah replied in the negative when asked if the government proposes to bring the primary agricultural cooperative societies functioning in the states under the purview of the Ministry of Cooperation and if the government has decided to take partial control of medical colleges and banks, which are working under co-operative sector in the country. Concerns have been raised on both these counts by states.

Shah listed out the mandate of the Ministry of Cooperation as per the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rule, 1961 which includes general policy in the field of Co-operation and Co-ordination of co-operation activities in all sectors, but the ministries concerned will remain responsible for co-operatives in the respective fields.

The mandate of the ministry is “realisation of vision from cooperation to prosperity, strengthening of cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots and promotion of cooperative-based economic development model, including the spirit of responsibility among members to develop the country,” said Shah.

The mandate also includes creation of appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential, matters relating to National Co-operative Organisation and National Co-operative Development Corporation.

“Incorporation, regulation and winding up of Co-operative societies with objects not confined to one State including administration of ‘the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 (39 of 2002)’; and training of personnel of co-operative departments and co-operative institutions (including education of members, office bearers and non-officials),” as per the mandate.

