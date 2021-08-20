Take The Quint's Weekend Quiz to Find Out How Up-To-Date You Are!
From Alia Bhatt starting the shoot for her new movie to AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announcing the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, have you been tracking the news this week?
. Read more on India by The Quint.Take The Quint's Weekend Quiz to Find Out How Up-To-Date You Are!Closed, Relocated or Open: What's the Status of Embassies in Afghanistan? . Read more on India by The Quint.