Quinton de Kock’s Unbeaten 70 Leads MI to 7-Wicket Win Against RR

After the bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah did their thing and kept the Rajasthan Royals from getting away, Quinton de Kock led the charge with the bat, scoring a half-century to take the Mumbai Indians home at a canter.

The defending champions won by 7 wickets, returning to winning ways having lost to the Delhi Capitals in their previous game.

While de Kock (70*) led the charge batting through the innings, Mumbai’s task was made easier with Krunal Pandya’s cameo off 39 after the fall of the second wicket.

Asked to bat first, the Royals got off to a brisk start on a hot afternoon in the national capital with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler.

The Englishman looked to be setting himself up for a big knock, finding the boundaries with relative ease early on despite some tight bowling, helping the Royals to 47 in the Powerplay. Jaiswal, who took his time to get going, started to play his shots as the powerplay came to an end.

Buttler, who hit 3 fours and as many sixes in his 32-ball stay, scored 41 before being deceived by Rahul Chahar only for Quinton de Kock to stump him. The openers put on 66 before Sanju Samson joined Jaiswal and opened his account with a boundary.

The duo put on 25 for the second wicket before the opener was caught and bowled by Chahar for 32 off 20 deliveries.

Samson was joined by Shivam Dube, who struggled a little initially, before he too got into the act with a few powerful shots.

Even as the Mumbai Indians clawed back into the contest, Samson kept finding the boundaries, either with powerful shots or in streaky ways, dragging the Royals towards 150 with the final phase of the innings approaching.

Rahul Chahar takes the catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal off his own bowling.

Fast approaching a half century as well, Samson could not bat out the final overs of the innings as Trent Boult knocked over his middle stump with an inch perfect yorker in the 18th over. Samson scored 42, putting on a 49-run stand with Dube.

Looking to accelerate in the final couple of overs, Dube was unable to get his timing correct and was caught and bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 35.

Riyan Parag walked in with 7 deliveries to go in the innings and along with David Miller, dragged the Royals to 171/4, adding 12 runs in the final over, which was an eventful one with a no-ball, dropped catch and a wicket of a free hit.

In response, Rohit and Quinton de Kock started off solidly, both looking set to score big against a not so fancied Royals bowling attack.

Rohit (14) hammered Jaydev Unadkat for a six after taking his time to get in but could not kick on, falling softly to Chris Morris as Chetan Sakariya at mid-on took a simple catch.

The openers, with de Kock playing the more aggressive role, on a good batting surface though set Mumbai off on the chase, scoring 49/1 in the Powerplay.

With Suryakumar Yadav for company, de Kock continued in his merry ways. At the other end, Suryakumar too was moving along at good pace, with his trademark wristy shots on both sides of the wicket finding the boundaries quite comfortably.

The right-hander though could not carry on for more than 10 deliveries, hitting three fours on his way to 16 before Chris Morris had him caught behind by Buttler.

Krunal Pandya joined de Kock and the duo made sure the Royals would not claw their way back into the game.

The South African completed a well deserved half century in the 12th over, finding form in the IPL this year for the first time, just before Krunal made a statement with a monster six off Rahul Tewatia.

Krunal however could not see the game through and was cleaned up by Mustafizur Rahman for 39, just as he was starting to clear the ropes with ease.

That wicket however did not cause Mumbai any concerns as de Kock and Kieron Pollard polished off the runs with more than an over to go.

Pollard, who was unbeaten on 16, with de Kock not out on 70, hit the winning runs in the 19th over.

