A Quick Crash Course and Hacks to Crack the ‘Cow Science’ Exam

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a government body set up for cow welfare, will hold an online exam on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) on 25 February.

It's a test on desi cow science by the desis, for the desis... and videsis - age and religion no bar. Why take this test, you ask? Because “a cow is full of science that needs to be explored," said RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria recently. No fee will be charged for this examination so come one, come all and show your love for cows because we all know that "gaaye humari mata hai parr kya humein unka science aata hai?"

On 5 January, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog uploaded a 54-page “reference material” for the Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination on their website. If you plan to sit for the exam, or not, we are here to give you a quick crash course in gau science, so you don’t have to gobble the entire syllabus a night before the exam.

For instance, did you know that:

"800 COVID-19 patients have been cured by an ayurvedic concoction containing cow dug, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee"

"Cow slaughter can cause earthquakes"

"In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung-coated walls were not affected."

“A desi cow's milk is coloured light yellow because it has gold in it"

Cow science > Logic

So, what are you waiting for? Register now for the first-ever online cow science exam and test your knowledge by simply answering 100 multiple-choice questions. If you need more time to prepare, don’t worry, this exam will be held every year from now on.



Pro tip for success in exam: If the question stars with “Can cow urine/dung cure...”, the answer is most definitely YES!

