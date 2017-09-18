Quebec City: Alison Van Uytvanck clinches first WTA title after dramatic three-set win over Timea Babos

>Montreal: Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck claimed her first WTA title in dramatic style on Sunday, rallying from a set down to beat Timea Babos in the Quebec City final.

Van Uytvanck, ranked 98th in the world and seeded seventh, defeated the third-seeded Hungarian 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Babos took the tightly contested first set on her fifth set point, but Van Uytvanck fended off six break points in the first game of the second to slow the Hungarian's momentum.

Three games later Van Uytvanck broke Babos, and it proved enough to level the match.

From there the Belgian powered to a 4-0 lead against Babos, who was denied a third career title. View More