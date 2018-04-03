'Quantico 3': Priyanka Chopra is all set to aim with her gun in new poster

The third season of'Quantico' will premiere on April 26 and Priyanka Chopra is all set with her gun in the new poster of'Quantico Season 3'. "New Team. New Threats. Get ready for a new thrilling season of @QuanticoTV Thursday, April 26 on ABC! #Quantico," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter. On the work front, Priyanka has a number of commitments in Hollywood including films like'A Kid Like Jake' and'Isn't It Romantic?'. In India she is producing various regional based films with her production house, Purple Pebble Picture.