Quality should not be compromised in construction of roads: CM Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) March 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called a meeting to review the performance of the Public Works Department (PWD). The Chief Minister reviewed in detail the schemes of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rural Development Road, CRIF, SRF, RIDF and construction works in collaboration with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), World Bank and Asian Development Bank. The CM Gehlot also interacted with Additional Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and Executive Engineers working in various districts of the state through video conferencing. During the meeting, Chief Minister Gehlot emphasised on the quality of road and other construction works going on through the PWD. He directed the engineers to ensure the quality of these works. He stressed that strict action should be taken against the contractors who do not repair the road during the defect liability period or guarantee period. The CM also directed the geo-tagging and mapping to redress the complaints of encroachments on roads and damaged roads in the districts. He also expressed deep concern over the number of road accidents every year in the state. He instructed the engineers to prepare such a master plan, so that the number of road accidents can be reduced.