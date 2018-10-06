Quality of lawyers offering legal aid needs to be improved: CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said that the quality of lawyers who are offering legal aid needs to be improved as legal aid is a huge subject in India. Gogoi, while talking about legal aid in India said, "Legal aid is a huge subject. In India, 67 per cent of prisoners are undertrials. Out of these undertrials, almost 47 per cent are between 18 to 30 years of age. A large segment of young population is in jail. 70 per cent are below class 10 and 28 per cent are illiterates. Quality of lawyers who are offering legal aid needs to be improved."