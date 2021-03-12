QUAD Summit 2021: Here Is What The Quadrilateral Security Leaders, Including PM Narendra Modi, Said In The Virtual Meeting

New Delhi, March 12: A virtual meeting of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) was held on Friday. PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Scott Morrison discussed on a variety of issues ranging for development, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and COVID-19 vaccination programme, through video conferencing. It marked the first-ever meeting of the QUAD leaders.

The world leaders talked about the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and its development. President Biden also said that they are launching a new pact for the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. "We will ensure that our pact is governed by universal laws," said POTUS.

Here Is What PM Narendra Modi Said:

Addressing the QUAD meeting, PM Modi said, "I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Today's meeting shows that Quad has come of age. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region. "

He also said that the QUAD countries will work together to promote a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region. Narendra Modi said that the countries are united by democratic values and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, as reported by ANI.

Narendra Modi also said, "I thank President Biden for this initiative. We are united by democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good."

Here is What President of USA Joe Biden Said:

POTUS said, "A free and open Indo Pacific is essential to each of our future of our countries. The US is committed to working with you, our partners and all of our allies in the region to achieve stability." President Biden also announced the launch of a new vaccine manufacturing pact, in which he said that the QUAD will be play an important role. "We are launching a new vaccine manufacturing pact. We will ensure that our pact is governed by universal laws. The Quad is going to be important," said Biden.

Talking about the need to enhance cooperation, he said "We are establishing a new mechanism to enhance our cooperation in ways that our mutual ambitions as we have addressed, accelerating climate change. We are renewing our commitment to ensure that our regions are governed by international law, committing to universal values and free from coercion."

"The Quad is going to be a vital ingredient for cooperation in the Indo Pacific and I look forward to working closely with all of you in the coming years," said US President Joe Biden in the first ever meeting of QUAD leaders.

Here Is What Australian PM Scott Morrison Said:

Addressing the QUAD leaders' meeting, Australian PM Morrison said, "We join together as Quad leaders of nations to welcome what I believe to be a new dawn in the Indo-Pacific. History teaches us that when nations engage together in a partnership of strategic trust, common hope and shared values, much can be achieved."

Talking about the Indo-Pacific region, Morrison said, "It is the Indo-Pacific that will now shape the destiny of our world in the 21st century. As four leaders of great liberal democracies in the Indo Pacific, let our partnership be enabler more peace, stability and prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations of our region."

Here Is What Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga said:

During the meeting of the QUAD leaders Suga said, "I do feel emotional about this summit. With the four countries working together, I wish to fully advance cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific and to make a visible and tangible contribution to the peace, prosperity and stability in the region, including COVID-19. "

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga also thanked the leaders of other member countries for their support during the 2011 Japan earthquake, adding that he looked forward to fruitful conversations in the meet, as reported by news agency ANI.

The idea of QUAD was first brought up the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe back in 2007. Since then the representatives from the member countries have met regularly and worked together. However, this was the first ever meeting between the national heads of the QUAD countries.