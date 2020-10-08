Quad foreign ministers' meeting proves platform is all set to become stronger; loose structure adds to its strength, not weakness

The second foreign ministers' meeting of the Quadrilateral, or 'Quad', took place on Tuesday in Tokyo. In recent times, no other multilateral framework has received such intense global attention. It is a testament to China's aggressive rise, expansionist policies, economic coercion, and its multi-dimensional strategic and ideological threat to the post-second World War global order that forced a spontaneous formation of Indo-Pacific democracies " involved originally in coordinating disaster response to the 2004 tsunami " to redirect their purpose.

Now in its second iteration after the grouping met an inglorious end in 2007 " possibly because Quad 1.0 arrived as a premature idea ahead of its time when Chinese motivations weren't as clear " Quad 2.0 was reborn in 2017 "amid mounting shared concerns about Chinese foreign policy and growing trust, comfort, and compatibility among the four democracies" of India, Australia, Japan and the US, writes Jeff Smith of The Heritage Foundation in Quad 2.0: A Foundation for a Free and Open Indo"Pacific.

In its second avatar, helped along by Chinese belligerence, the Quad has steadily grown in purpose, intention, shape and structure, added new dimensions to its agenda, regular assemblies to its schedule and upgraded the framework even as it remains under intense scrutiny and frequently subjected to criticism that spills over from the failure of its past.

The disapproval of Quad, as Dhruva Jaishankar of ORF notes, falls in two categories " alarmist and derisive. The alarmist view sees the Quad as a "military alliance to contain China and its very idea" as "provocative, divisive and unnecessary¦ The second and more common reaction is scorn. For sceptics, the Quad has never amounted to much and is unlikely to, given various countries' hesitations. The accusatory finger is usually pointed at India¦"

As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts Mike Pompeo, Toshimitsu Motegi and Marise Payne in Tokyo for the quadrilateral meeting (aside of bilateral engagements with each), accusations flew that the meeting prized "symbolism over substance", it was suggested that Jaishankar's failure to name China signified India's capitulation and calls were issued (again) to "quietly" disband the "pointless" Quad.

India's foreign minister @DrSJaishankar travels to Tokyo for a Quad meeting, but fails to name China as aggressor, even tho' it refuses to vacate Indian territory. Clearly, govt plans to continue policy of shutting eyes and hoping problem will go away!! https://t.co/6Vy53XuACL " Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) October 7, 2020

Diplomacy is not a ping pong game of insults. Naming and shaming of China can't be the Quad's sole agenda, neither is it necessary for the partners to do so in cahoots. It is also shortsighted to argue that the EAM failed in his duty, as it were, by not 'naming' China. When the mere getting together of four powerful Indo-Pacific democracies gets Beijing hot under the collar little more is to be gained by pointed provocations. As for China 'occupying' Indian territory, assuming that is the case, if the minister's mentioning China at the Quad table were all it took to evict the PLA, things would have been simpler. But some of the angst directed against the mechanism is harder to understand.

For instance, in Foreign Policy, Salvatore Babones of the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney blames India of "hedging", makes an issue of India's purchase of military hardware from France and Russia and "developing increasingly close defence ties with another nonaligned regional giant, Indonesia." Babones also claims that unless three other regional democracies " South Korea, New Zealand, and Taiwan " are added to the mix, Quad will remain essentially a "rump group". The reasoning behind such criticism is foggy. It is rich to accuse India of "hedging bets" when it remains the only nation to physically push back against Chinese bullying and inflict both military and economic damage on Beijing while suffering some in return.

India's buying of weapons from France or Russia may create interoperability and integrity issues with US systems " though Washington has been more than enthusiastic about selling high-tech weaponry to India or signing foundational agreements " but it isn't clear why acquiring Russian weapons will interfere with India's membership of a multilateral engagement platform of like-minded partners that was formed, to quote David Stilwell of US State Department, "to deepen cooperation on sub-regional issues and shape a more closely-aligned Indo-Pacific region" where the members are "heavily focused on concrete collaboration on shared challenges." If this is a case of misrepresenting the idea of Quad, to suggest that the grouping has failed to attract regional democracies is plain uninformed. The strategic consultation framework is not a closed, exclusive club.