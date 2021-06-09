QS World University Ranking 2022: IIT-Bombay Best in Country, 8 Indian Varsities in Global 400
IIT-Bombay has surpassed IISc Bangalore to obtain the place of the top university in India, according to the QS Global University Ranking. A total of eight universities from India have made it to the list of top 400 in the world. The pack is led by the IITs. Of the eight universities in the top 400 list, seven are IITs.
Globally, MIT has continued to retain its top slot. In the top 10, five universities are from the US including MIT which has got the first spot. The UK has as many as four universities in the top 10. Switzerland’s Swiss Federal Institute of Technology is the only non-UK or US-based institute to be featured in the top 10 of the world.
QS World University Ranking 2022: World’s best institutes
Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US
Rank 2: University of Oxford, UK
Rank 3: Stanford University, US
Rank 4: University of Cambridge, UK
Rank 5: Harvard University, US
Rank 6: California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US
Rank 7: Imperial College London, UK
Rank 8: Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Rank 9: UCL, UK
Rank 10: University of Chicago, US
The rankings feature 1300 universities in total. Of these the US alone claims 177 universities – this is the highest representation from any nation. As many as 19 new universities from America have made it to the list. Another favourite destination of Indian students, Canada has 28 universities on the list. The best university in Canada is the University of Toronto which has got 26th place.
QS World University Ranking 2022: Best in India
Rank 177: IIT-Bombay
Rank 185: IIT-Delhi
Rank 186: IISc Bangalore
Rank 255: IIT-Madras
Rank 277: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 280: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 395: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 400: IIT-Roorkee
Many other universities from India have got a mention in the ranking –
501-510: University of Delhi
561-570: JNU
591-600: IIT-Hyderabad
591-600: Savitribai Phule Pune University
651-700: Jadavpur University
In the Asian region, the best university was the National University of Singapore (NUS) which has got the 11th spot globally and has got the highest score in the “academic reputation” indicator. Malaysia has the most ranked universities from Southeast Asia with 22 entries followed by Indonesia with 16 institutes. From Each Asia, China’s Tsinghua University has given the best performance with 17th rank. globally. Top performers from India, however, could not make it to the top 100. IIT-Bombay – India’s best – has got 177th rank globally.
Universities across the world are assessed based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio
