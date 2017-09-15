Qatar to sign LNG deal with Bangladesh

Doha, Sep 15 (IANS) Qatar will sign a 15-year agreement with Bangladesh to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting from 2018.

According to the agreement, which will be signed on September 25, Qatar's RasGas will provide to Bangladesh an annual of 1.8 million tonnes of LNG for the first five years and 2.5 million tonnes a year for the remaining 10 years, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The agreement is considered as the first LNG import deal of Bangladesh, and the deal underscores the rise of South Asia as a new market for fuel, according to Qatari media.

South Asia is emerging as a market of potential for LNG, with Pakistan and Bangladesh set to join India as major consumers.

Bangladesh is planning to invest heavily in fuel imports.

--IANS

ksk/vm