Qatar ratifies international deals amid blockade

Doha, Jan 31 (IANS) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ratified a number of international cooperation agreements in various fields, the media reported on Wednesday.

On the economic front, the agreements involve cooperation and assistance in customs-related matters between the governments of Qatar and India, as well as economic cooperation between Qatar and Poland, Xinhua reported.

The Qatari emir also ratified an agreement on cooperation and exchange of information and services between Qatari News Agency and Kazakhstan's Kazinform INA news agency.

Moreover, his instruments of ratification cover cultural, education, health and immigration sectors, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Qatar and Turkey in high education, and a deal on visa exemption and collaboration in health and medical sciences between Qatar and Sri Lanka.

Since June 5, 2017, Qatar has been going through a blockade imposed by the Saudi-led Arab countries, which have cut all air, land and sea links to the tiny gas-rich Gulf nation.

Doha, however, has been opening up new markets and diversifying its economy to cushion the impact of the unprecedented diplomatic and trade siege.

--IANS

ahm/bg