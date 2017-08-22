Qatar Airways enters into interline partnership with Vistara

Doha (Qatar), Aug 22 (IANS) Qatar Airways on Tuesday entered into a new interline partnership with full-service domestic airline Vistara.

According to the Gulf-based airline, the new interline agreement will allow Qatar Airways' passengers to travel seamlessly to and from a wide range of cities within India across Vistara's network.

"The Indian market is very important to us, and we operate more than one hundred flights a week between Doha and 13 Indian cities. This new partnership expands Qatar Airways' presence in India and reinforces our commitment to this market," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, Phee Teik Yeoh, said: "We are delighted to launch our interline partnership with Qatar Airways, through which we will offer a seamless flying experience and international luggage allowance to our joint customers from various cities in India to and from over 150 destinations across the world on a single ticket."

