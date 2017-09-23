Qatar: 2022 FIFA World Cup to highlight peaceful nature of Middle East

Doha, Sep 23 (IANS) Qatar's Foreign Minister said on Saturday that the 2022 football World Cup to be held in that country is a first and foremost opportunity for the Arab world and the Middle East to highlight their true and peaceful nature to the rest of the world.

The organisation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup gives Qatar a great opportunity to stimulate innovation and sustainable development, reports Xinhua news agency.

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said this in New York at the inauguration of the "Adaptation of Sport for Sustainable Development" Exhibition organised by Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

The exhibition is on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He highlighted that his country Qatar is currently building eight stadiums, 64 training grounds, five fan areas and accommodation, besides major infrastructure.

Al-Thani added that Qatar is taking advantage of this opportunity to promote innovation and technology and provide a platform for young people for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Qatari Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy is tasked with delivering proposed tournament venues and projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup while ensuring that its preparations align with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

