Python Crawls Under a Car Full of Tourists, Watch What Happened Next

The vault of viral videos on the internet often shows some really fascinating videos featuring human encounters with deadly animals. One such video was recently shared on YouTube by a channel named ‘Latest Sightings’. This latest upload on the channel that was shared on July 7 featured an encounter of tourists with a python in Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The 1.21-minute clip starts off with the image of a python moving in the middle of a road. A car of tourists, who were out on a safari expedition, stop their vehicle to film this sight but suddenly, the snake starts moving towards them. It slowly crawls underneath the vehicle and enters the engine compartment from underneath.

According to the description shared along with the video, currently, it is winter season in parts of Africa and snakes come out from habitation in search of heat. Since car engines are warm, incidents of snakes slithering into the engine compartment become a very common incident during the season.

People sitting in the car can be heard telling other passersby about the snake entering the car engine before the video cuts to an image of the python lying on top of the engine in the car’s bonnet.

At first, the driver of this forest safari vehicle asked another fellow guide for help, but soon other people also got together in this rescue operation. The snake was rescued and later released back into its natural habitation without any injury.

Since being shared online, the video has got over 1.5 lakh views on YouTube along with several comments of users lauding the act of rescuing the snake.

Meanwhile, some users also dropped their comments mentioning similar encounters with the snake. “Happen to me with a Burmese python. Fun fact: It escaped the night before and got up under a minivan (neighbours). While driving people saw the snake and honking yelling you got a snake in your car!” wrote a user in one of the comments

