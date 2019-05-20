'De De Pyaar De' earns Rs. 38.54 crore in its opening weekend

Ajay Devgn's latest movie 'De De Pyaar De', co-starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, was released on May 17. The romantic comedy has managed to collect a total of Rs. 38.54 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, managed to rake in Rs. 10.41 crore on its opening day. It saw a good growth on Saturday with earnings of Rs. 13.39 crore and witnessed a slight increase on Sunday, minting Rs. 14.74 crore. According to Adarsh, the film's business was affected by polling in some parts of the country. However, the film is doing well in metro cities including Mumbai and Delhi. The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split. The film hit the big screens on May 17. Ajay will next be seen in the movie, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.