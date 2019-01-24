PWL: MP Yodha aim to confirm place in semis

Greater Noida, Jan 24 (IANS) Debutant MP Yodha will look to cement their place in the semi-finals with a win over UP Dangal when they clash in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season-4 at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

After two consecutive defeats, UP Dangal came back strongly against Mumbai Maharathi to put their campaign back on track and they will look to brighten their chances by turning the tables on the debutant.

MP Yodha, with two wins and two losses, need a win to book their berth in the semis, whereas a defeat against UP would make them wait for the outcome of the other matches in the league. For UP to make it to the semis, they have to win their remaining two bouts against MP and defending champions Punjab Royals.

Some of the key clashes in this tie will be seen in the men's 74 kg, and women's 57 and 62 kg categories. In the men's 74 kg category UP Dangal's Jitender, who has just returned after a training stint in Georgia, will taken on Vasil Mikhaillov who had a narrow escape against Praveen Rana in the previous bout. Jitender on the other hand defeated giant killer Sachin Rathi in an one-sided encounter.

Expect a cracker of a contest in the women's 57 kg category too where world championships silver medallist Pooja Dhanda will take on an in-form Sarita Maan who has already caused two upsets this season. It is an excellent opportunity for Sarita to show that she also is a force to reckon with in women's wrestling.

Another tough contest can be expected in the women's 62 kg category where India's only Asian Championships gold medallist Navjot Kaur is up against European Championships bronze medallist Elise Manolova.

Squads:

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Elise Manolova (62 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Vasil Mikhaillov (74 kg), Andrea Carolina (76 kg), Deepak (86 kg), Akash Antil (125 kg).

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 kg), Naveen (57 kg), Sarita (57 kg), Navjot Kaur (64 kg), Pankaj Rana (65 kg), Jitendra (74 kg), Epp Mae (76 kg) Irakli Misituri (86 kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 kg).

