PWL: Haryana overpower Delhi with ease

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sun Yanan of China steered last years finalists Haryana Hammers to a comfortable 5-2 victory over Delhi Sultans in a Pro Wrestling League (PWL) contest here on Friday.

Yanan, taking on Maroi Mezien of Tunisia, was at her dominating best as she sealed the contest 11-2 even before the last bout was fought. This is Haryana's second consecutive win of the season.

In the 125 kg category, Sumit clinched a hard-fought 4-2 win in the last bout of the day over fellow Indian Hitender to make it 5-2 in the favour of the Hammers.

With the scores level at 2-2, Khetik Tsavalov of Russia sent Haryana ahead with a convincing 10-0 victory over young Indian wrestler Vinod Omprakash in the 74 kg category.

Vinod, who replaced an injured Sushil Kumar in the line-up, could not mount a serious challenge to his much fancied rival and went down meekly.

Earlier in the day, Delhi blocked Rio Olympics gold medallist Vladimir Khinchegashvili after winning the toss while Haryana used their card to keep out Egypt's Samar Amer Ibrahim.

World champion Haji Aliev of Azerbaijan put Delhi on the front-foot straightaway, beating India's Harphool 11-4 in the 65 kg division.

Harphool got off a brilliant start, opening up a healthy 4-2 lead straight-away. But Haji, a bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics, bounced back to finish the opening period with a 6-2 lead.

Haji maintained the momentum in the second period as well and scored five points to win the contest 11-4.

Haryana bounced back in the second encounter as Sarita beat Monia in the women's 62 kg class.

Delhi's player Alborov Aslan then played with elan to beat India's Deepak Punia 15-0 by technical superiority in the 92 kg category to help his team retain the lead.

The World Championship bronze medallist came into the bout as a strong favourite and lived up to the mantle, dominating his opponent completely.

American grappler Helen Maroulis made it 2-2 for the Hammers after she registered a victory by pinfall against 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship's silver medallist Sangeeta Phoghat.

The scores were locked at 6-6 when Helen managed to pull off the pin.

The World and Olympic champion was trailing 2-6 at one stage but she overpowered her opponent, rolled her over twice and then pinned her to the mat to bring Haryana back into the seven-bout tie.

