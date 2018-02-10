PWL earns unprecedented TV ratings

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The third edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has proved to be an unprecedented hit on television, reaching over 85 crore viewers across India and has become one of the most successful non-cricketing leagues.

According to the latest ratings by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the PWL has outshone the Pro Kabaddi League, which has become the benchmark for sports beyond cricket, by an impressive nine percent in India and by a phenomenal 47 percent in Hindi-speaking markets.

The third season of the PWL saw top wrestlers from as many as 17 countries participating.

It also provided a great platform for India's young and talented players to compete with and learn from in close quarters from Olympic and World champions.

The experience is expected to hold them in good stead in major international tournaments and even help the country garner medals in a big way from here on.

