PV Sindhu's Incredible Gesture Made Me Cry, Says Tai Tzu-Ying

On Sunday, August 1, PV Sindhu achieved what no other female athlete in India has been able to achieve so far. She won the bronze medal in the match against China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 on Sunday, extending her dominance at the Olympics.

She became the first woman in India to win 2 Olympics medals. Other than her, only Sushil Kumar has won 2 consecutive medals in the Olympics.

Sindhu has already won our hearts with her brilliant display of Badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, but one of her competitors shared a beautiful gesture from her, which may put many fans in awe of her.

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying lost in the women's singles final against China’s Chen Yufei at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She revealed how PV Sindhu encouraged her after the match.

Tai Tzu lost 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 in a very close battle, but it was a spectacular show of attacking play with bullet-speed smashes and insane net-play. After finishing second on the podium at the Tokyo Games, Tai had to settle for silver. She talked about an emotional moment after her final loss and how Indian ace PV Sindhu encouraged her after the medal ceremony.

In an Instagram post, Tai wrote, Sindhu hugged her and told her she did very well in the final.

She held me in her arms and said she knew it all. That sincere encouragement made me cry,” she added.

