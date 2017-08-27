PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live: Badminton World Championships 2017 Women’s Singles Final

PV Sindhu aims to create history by becoming the first singles world champion from India.

Hello and welcome to India.com’s Live updates from the women’s singles final of BWF World Championships 2017 between India’s PV Sindhu and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu’s dominating win over China’s world junior champion Chen Yufei ensured that India will have a shot at its maiden women’s singles title at the championships on Sunday.

Fourth-ranked Sindhu, who won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics last year, crushed ninth seed Yufei 21-13, 21-10 in 48 minutes in a superlative display to set-up a title clash against Japanese world No. 7 Okuhara, who defeated Saina Nehwal 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 earlier in the semifinals on Saturday.

On the other hand, Okuhara became the first Japanese to reach the women’s singles final of the World Championships.

Sindhu and Okuhara, both 22, have won three matches apiece in six meetings and in the Japanese, the Hyderabadi faces an opponent that likes to play fast-paced shuttle.