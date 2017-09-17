PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score Updates Korea Open Badminton Super Series 2017 Final

New Delhi: It is PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara once again! The Indian shuttler takes on Japanese in the final of Korea Open Super Series 2017. Sindhu could well become the first Indian to clinch the Korea Super Series if she manages to beat Okuhara.

In the semifinal, Sindhu defeated China’s He Bingjiao 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 in a contest that lasted 66 minutes. The ace Indian shuttler looks in good touch and will be hoping to outplay the 22-year-old Japanese this time.

Okuhara, on the other hand, defeated compatriot and second seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-18 in just 38 minutes to advance to the final.

Sindhu and Okuhara met last month in the World Championships final in Glasgow. And it was Okuhara who emerged victorious.

Head to head, Sindhu and Okuhara have met each other seven times. The Japanese has a slight lead of 4-3 against Sindhu.

As the two dynamic shuttlers meet, revenge will be on Sindhu’s mind. Meanwhile, Okuhara will be looking to extend her domination.

So will it be a historic title triumph for Sindhu or will Okuhara outplay her in yet another final? Stay tuned to find all that.