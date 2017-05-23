PV Sindhu vs Fitrianoi Fitriani badminton match live streaming: Watch India vs Indonesia Sudirman Cup 2017 live on Star Sports and HotStar

It will be a do or die encounter for India

India is all set to take on Indonesia in the ongoing Sudirman Cup and it will be a do or die encounter for India. India vs Indonesia Sudirman Cup 2017 is scheduled to start from 1:30 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/HD and online live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.

India will need all their players to shine against Indonesia as India were poor against Denmark and star shuttler PV Sindhu’s win was the only bright spot on a dismal day as India suffered a 1-4 loss to Denmark in their opening match.

However, there were positives too for the team as the doubles pairs performed well and took a game each in the women’s and mixed categories against top 5 opponents.

In today’s match, PV Sindhu is set to face Fitrianoi Fitriani in the singles contest and it will be an uphill task for ace Indian shuttler to overcome her opponent.

Only top two teams of the group progress to the knockout stages, and if India are to stay alive, they need to find ways to beat Indonesia, which is not going to be easy.