PV Sindhu Beats He Bingjiao, Qualifies for Korea Open Super Series 2017 Final

New Delhi: Rio Olympic Silver-medallist PV Sindhu takes on China’s sixth seed He Bingjiao in the semifinal of Korea Super Series. Sindhu defeated Minatsu Mitani of Japan on Friday to progress to the last four.

The fifth-seeded Indian shuttler defeated Mitani 21-19, 16-21, 21-10 in a gruelling last-eight clash that lasted for more than an hour. Sindhu faced a tough challenge from her Japanese opponent and struggled to get going in the first set. However, the ace Indian shuttler somehow managed to win the first game.

In the second set as well, she was leading 13-8 but then Mitani made a stunning comeback and went on clinch the second game 21-18.

However, the Hyderabadi shuttler came dominated the deciding game from the very beginning and sealed the match to book her place in the last four.

Bingjiao, on the other hand, outplayed local favourite and third seed Sung Ji Hyun in a hour and 17 minute-match. She won 21-19 16-21 21-19, thus booking a place in the final four.

Head to head, Sindhu and Bingjiao have met each other eight times. However, the Chinese shuttler leads the winning record 5-3 against the Indian.