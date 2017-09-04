PV Sindhu turns film producer, pays tribute to teachers in latest digital film

New Delhi [India], Sep 04 (ANI): The journey to success is a difficult one, fueled by tireless effort and unwavering dedication. But most of us at some point of this journey have found ourselves on the brink of giving up.

There have been moments of absolute hopelessness, when we begin to lose all faith in ourselves. But, there was always a strong force pushing us forward, to make sure we emerged victorious and unscathed.

It is in these moments of pain and pressure that we have often hated our teachers with a vengeance, failing to see the intent behind their toughness.

But today, we can't help but attribute all our success to the ones who have stood behind us unwavering, to see us succeed.

This Teacher's Day, Gatorade India celebrates tough love, selflessness and sacrifice.

Through a powerful digital film, the brand tells the story of a young girl in search of a normal childhood, full of fun, friends and laughter. However, her idyllic childhood was transformed by a formidable force, someone responsible for her meteoric rise to success.

The story is revealed to be that of ace shuttler P.V Sindhu's. Full of bruised knees and afternoons spent perfecting the backhand shot, P.V Sindhu's coach urged her to believe in herself and keep going.

Each of those moments added to her journey to become one of the most celebrated badminton players in the world today. On the back of her silver medal win at Glasgow's BWF World Championships, she raises the baton and honors the unwavering support Pullela Gopichand has given her over the years.

The athlete comes together with the brand to co-produce for the first time, the impactful #IHateMyTeacher digital film, highlighting why it is alright to hate the ones you love.

Speaking about the film, Vipul Prakash, Senior Vice President - Beverage Category, PepsiCo India said, "This Teacher's Day, we want to bring alive the crucial love-hate relationship with the mentors, guides, trainers and teachers who have pushed us to succeed. Authenticity has become the bedrock of consumer sentiment and as an ode to teachers, we couldn't have found a better story to tell than that of our brand ambassador P.V Sindhu. Through this powerful co-created film, #IHateMyTeacher, we believe we will evoke a strong sentiment and bring to the forefront the spirit and determination of those behind the country's best success stories."

Echoing his thoughts, Gatorade brand ambassador and Olympic silver medalist P.V. Sindhu, says, "Coach has worked relentlessly and has had big dreams for me. He is my faith replenisher. Working with Gatorade on this film has hit close to home, and I can't help but feel indebted to coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence. This Teacher's Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honor the driving force in their lives. Let's hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves." (ANI)