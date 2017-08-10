PV Sindhu takes charge as Deputy Collector in AP Government

Rio-Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu took charge as the Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh Government. Accompanied by her parents, Sindhu reached the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administrators (CCLA) where she took charge. In the evening, she reported for duty after meeting district collector B Lakshmi Kantham. She was issued an appointment on July 27 for the post of Group-I officer in Hyderabad. Speaking to ANI, the shuttler said: "I am really very happy. Today, I have joined and I am looking forward to it. I would definitely be taking the guidelines of the LLE people and move forward." Meanwhile, PV Sindhu also received first- round byes at the World Championships starting in Glasgow, Scotland from August 21.