PV Sindhu Set to Attain World No 2 Spot Following Korea Super Series Win

As per the rankings predictor, Sindhu will swap places with Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

New Delhi: Following her Korea Super Series triumph, PV Sindhu is set to return to her career-best ranking of World No 2. The BWF World Rankings will be updated on Thursday, 21 September and Sindhu, who is currently at the fourth spot, will move two places up.

After Korea Super Series Title Win, PV Sindhu All Set For Japan Open More

The Rio Olympics silver medalist defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the final of Korea Open and thus will climb up in the rankings. Sindhu became the first Indian to clinch the Korea Open as she walked away with her third Super Series title.

As per the rankings predictor, Sindhu will swap places with Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. The Indian will move to second place with 81,106 points while Tai Tzu Ying, who has 94,409 points, will continue to stay at the top.





This is not the first time that Sindhu will take the second spot on the rankings. The Indian shuttler was ranked second on April 6 following her win over rival Carolina Marin in the India Open Super Series. Sindhu defeated Marin 21-19, 21-16 in the final.

Meanwhile, Sindhu will have her eyes set on Japan Open and there is a possibility that she will face Okuhara again but in the second round. If Sindhu manages to win Japan Open it will be her third Super Series title this year.