PV Sindhu reveals how she deals with distractions and expectations

At 22, PV Sindhu has scaled peaks that no other Indian shuttler had managed. The world number four won an Olympic silver even before winning a Superseries tournament. Three years before the Rio Games, an 18-year-old Sindhu had made her mark at the highest level by winning a bronze at the 2013 World Championships. She added another medal in the following year.

Fame and money comes Sindhu's way

While Saina Nehwal helped the cricket-crazy country take notice of badminton, Sindhu is up among the top cricketers when it comes to popularity and brand value.

The Hyderabad girl, who is one of the most-widely followed sportspersons in India, is next only to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli when it comes to daily earnings for endorsement, according to "The Economic Times".

Notably, her sports management firm was flooded with endorsement offers that they had to make sure her playing time was not affected by them.

Sindhu reveals success mantra

Sindhu though has not taken success to her head. The Hyderabad shuttler has focussed on improving her game and fitness after the Rio glory and the results are a testimony to her efforts. She has won three Superseries titles (China in 2016, India and Korea in 2017) since finishing on the podium at Rio de Janeiro.

Sindhu, who seems to be relishing the burden of expectations, is all set to get back to her career-high ranking of world number two.

Meanwhile, the Olympic and world meet silver medallist has revealed the secret behind how she manages to keep herself focussed amid all the distractions and expectations.

"There aren't too many distractions in my life. I do practice, I don't miss my sessions. Preparations for tournaments have always been good," Sindhu, who was recently appointed as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh government, told "ESPN" ahead of her Japan Open, starting Wednesday, September 20.

She added: "Yes, the media and everything is there, they will always have high expectations but it is just that you have to play your game and give your best."

Sindhu eyes world number one spot

Meanwhile, Sindhu, who had relentlessly pushed herself in Glasgow and Seoul, will be at it again in Tokyo in a bid to win her fourth Superseries title of the ongoing season. The fourth seed opens her campaign on Wednesday against Japan's lower-ranked Minatsu Mitani and is in line to face her nemesis Nozomi Okuhara as early as in the second round.

While playing down her much-talked rivalry with Okuhara, the Indian shuttler believes she can reach the top of women's singles rankings. Sindhu seems to know what it takes to do so - play well to win more Superseries titles.

"I hope there will be many more Superseries titles coming forward and I hope I will go much more further. Definitely, I will be coming to number two in the world so hoping now for number one. If you play well, definitely your ranking will go up," Sindhu added.

