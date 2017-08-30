PV Sindhu Reveals She Cried After Losing World C'ship Final

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18's Meha Bhardwaj, Sindhu revealed that she burst into tears after the end of the match as she couldn't get over those final two points, which cost her the title.

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu was in touching distance of a historic BWF World Championships 2017, but she lost to Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in a three-game thriller in the final of the tournament.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18's Meha Bhardwaj, Sindhu revealed that she burst into tears after the end of the match as she couldn't get over those final two points, which cost her the title.

Here is the transcript of the entire conversation -

Q) As an athlete how difficult is it to fight fatigue, battle your opponent and also control your nerves while playing a match as competitive as the final against Nozomi Okuhara?

A) It was a great match. At that point it was important for both of us to take each point. Each point was very important for both of us and of course it was the final for world championship so nobody would just leave it. In fact, we both fought very hard; it was like third set 20 all, there were long rallies and it was anybody's match. I don't really have anything to say that I made this mistake or that but I can just say it wasn't my day.

Q) You have age on your side but the high standard of competition in women badminton getting a crack at the world Championship gold isn't easy.. disappointed that you couldn't get the job done?

A) I'm not disappointed but upset. Anything can happen any moment but i kept on going. I'm happy at least I changed the color from bronze to silver though I was aiming for the gold. It happens. Winning and losing is a part of life. I gave my best but it wasn't my day. She played well. I just have to take the positives from here and come back stronger.

Q) How much do you think your game has changed since Rio Olympics?

A) Of course, after Rio it has changed a lot because I've got a lot of confidence and I was practicing harder. Game wise it has changed too after RIO. We've got new coaches from Indonesia. They have a different way of thinking that has helped us a lot. But this is just the beginning and i have a improve a lot because everyday is a new start; you keep improving and trying new stuff which is how you learn new things.

Q) Did the Chair Umpire's constant warning bother you in those crucial moments?

A) It really didn't bother me. She probably had certain rules and regulations but I thought I was fine but then, I think she thought I was taking some time. But it really didn't bother me because these things happen in a game and you have to be prepared for anything.

Q) How difficult was it for you to physically cope up with your opponent? Did it played any role in the outcome of the match?

A) I think yes. Also, there were long rallies and she left no shuttle, so it was important to keep the shuttle on the court. It was like let's see who finally wins a point. There were extremes where she was diving or I was diving so for the outsiders I've heard them say "you gave us a heart attack".

Q) Your semi-final went on till very late and the next day was the final. How much did the lack of recovery time affect you in that exhausting match?

A) Yes, it depends on the timings also so you have to be prepared for anything and everything because sometimes there might be late night matches and sometimes it might be 2nd or 3rd match. They may also think Indian timings might be different. So, recovery was very important and I've done mine. But the timing yes it was a bit delayed in the night since I slept around 2 at night and then next day morning. There should be some changes I feel but you have to be prepared for all these things since you can't keep complaining that there should be changes. We should also change ourselves into that mode because in the tournament anything can happen. We can just go on our own plans but be prepared for anything.

Q) Prakash Padukone gave us a quote where he has called this the best ever performance by any Indian athlete ..that must make you happy?

A) Yes of course. It made me feel very happy and I've read on twitter too. When a legend says this, you ought to feel proud.

Q) I am sure Tokyo 2020 is the big goal. There is also the Asian and the Commonwealth games next year. How do you plan to approach the rest of the season?

A) Now there are few other series and I would like to take it all one at a time. I definitely hope I do well. I have to be prepared and fit enough because now here are other tournaments and when it comes to 2018, they will change the schedule and they will add Commonwealth and Asian games as well. So we have to be fit enough and prepare ourselves. The next upcoming is Japan and Korea and I hope I give my best.

Read More