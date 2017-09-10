PV Sindhu opens up on her love for movies, Ranveer Singh and Baahubali star Prabhas

PV Sindhu is the darling of India badminton, and became a household name after her epic silver medal win in the Rio Olympics last year. The Indian shuttler, as a result, has featured in a number of advertisements, and her popularity has skyrocketed over the last year or so.

The Hyderabad girl hardly gets time off from training as she is always putting her best foot forward for future competitions. But that does not deter her form spending what little leisure time she gets to catch a movie and watch some of her favourite stars on the big screen.

Sindhu, in an interview, has spoken about her favourite actors, and the list includes Ranveer Singh and Baahubali star Prabhas. Ranveer, the flamboyant actor, seems to be one of the top favourites among women in the country.

"Deepika [Padukone], Ranveer Singh, Ranbir [Kapoor], Manish, and Samantha [Ruth Prabhu] and Prabhas in Telugu are favourites, but I watch most movies that are released," Indian Express quoted Sindhu as saying.

Being a star in India and going to watch movies in theatres is not an easy task. If she is spotted, it can lead to a chaotic situation, with the chances of she getting mobbed running high.

The Rio silver medallist, however, has found a way to avoid crowds. As soon as the movie is over, she takes advantage of the darkness in the theatres and jets off quickly without coming to the public's notice.

"I go to theatres even if I get mobbed. I should also get time to enjoy. Theatres are dark, so as soon as the movie gets over, I immediately leave. I walk past crowds," she said.

Sindhu is currently preparing for her next competition, which is scheduled to take place next week in South Korea.

