PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara: Scintillating badminton could spark beginning of enthralling rivalry

The audience's roar threatens to overpower the packed Emirates Arena in Glasgow. PV Sindhu's hunched over, head in her hands. Exhausted. She's barely managing to stay on her feet. She throws her racquet down on the court. On the other side of the net, Nozomi Okuhara is flat on the floor. Panting. Struggling to make sense of what's just happened.

What had happened until then, and what was to come, was not badminton for sure. This had transcended the simple act of hitting a shuttlecock across the net long ago. This was as bruising as boxing or as tactical as chess or as energy-sapping as running a marathon, if not more. The players looked spent. After a punishing 73-shot rally, who wouldn't?

The rally had lasted 80 seconds. To Sindhu and Okuhara, it must have felt like an eternity. Sindhu winning the rally forces the World Championships final into a third game. Game one in Okuhara's favour, Round 2 in Sindhu's.

The best of the lot! Relive the longest rally of #2017BWC's grand finale between @Pvsindhu1 and @nozomi_o11. Video credit : @bwfmedia pic.twitter.com/ssaJEf1BxA " BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 28, 2017

The last time the two met was in the semi-finals of 2016 Rio Olympics, where Sindhu comfortably defeated the Japanese to seal her place in the final. But, the World Championships match was something else.

The players caught their breath and came back on the court to do it again. It's going to be a long night. It's going to be a longer face-off. The crowd inside the arena were on their feet. The see-saw battle continued in the decider too: 11-11, 15-15 and 19-19 read the scoreboard until the Japanese capitalised on Sindhu's net error to become the first woman from Japan to win the World Championships.

"She was never easy and each time we play against each other, there are tough and long rallies. I didn't take her to be easy and I was prepared that the match would be long but unfortunately, I lost. It was not my day. Both of us were going for each point and we were both tired after such long rallies. Overall it was a good match, that's all I can say but it just wasn't my day," Sindhu told ANI after the match.

For 110 minutes, the badminton world stood still. "Mera toh petrol hi khatam ho gaya," were Saina Nehwal's words to Pullela Gopichand after watching the 110-minute epic. Okuhara and Sindhu had played in one of the best finals of the sport. Such was the determination of both the shuttlers, aged just 22. This was Sindhu vs Okuhara 2.0

While Sindhu uses her height to her advantage to attack and reach the shuttle faster, Okuhara is a classic rally player with the ability to retrieve swiftly. It was evident from how Sindhu hit straight smashes down the court in the final. On the other hand, Okuhara was defending everything that was thrown at her.

>Sindhu vs Okuhara 3.0

After the narrow loss in Glasgow, Sindhu must have looked back at her performance, with her coach Pullela Gopichand and analysed where she went wrong against the doughty Japanese.

Incidentally, just two weeks after the World Championships final, both Sindhu and Okuhara were slated to face once again in a final of a mega tournament, this time at the Korea Open Superseries in Seoul.

This tie had already left millions eagerly awaited for yet another humdinger of a clash. Many thought they were witnessing the early days of a fresh, mouth-watering rivalry.

Sindhu starts with a drop near the forecourt and Okuhara lifts it well to hit a clean return and the pattern continues. This is not just the way these two started, but also the way they went on throughout the match. While Sindhu attacked like a lion, Okuhara stood firm and retrieved all the shots like a wall.

They were no more exchanging shots across the net but trading blows, you could say it by their body language that they were no longer playing a final but warring.

Sindhu had taken the driver's seat in the final after coming back strongly from two game points to win the first game 22-20. Even after winning the neck-and-neck opening game, Sindhu knew it wasn't over yet. Okuhara, who started slow, found her rhythm to take a gigantic lead and never allowed the Indian a chance to fight back in the second game. And in no time, they were square again.

Read More