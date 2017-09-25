PV Sindhu Nominated for Padma Bhushan

Ace Indian shuttler and Rio Olympics Silver Medallist PV Sindhu has been nominated for the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award by the Sports Ministry.

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler and Rio Olympics Silver Medallist PV Sindhu has been nominated for the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award by the Sports Ministry here on Monday.

Sindhu who also won the Silver at the recently concluded World Championships in Glasgow, becomes the second athlete to be nominated for the country’s third highest civilian award after former India captain MS Dhoni this year.

The 22 year old Hyderabadi shuttler recently became the first Indian to win the Korea Open Super Series after defeating arch rival Nozomi Okuhara, jumped to second spot in the Badminton World Federation women's singles rankings for the second time in her career after the win.

India’s only Silver Medallist in the sport of badminton at the Olympics, Sindhu was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award – the highest sporting honour in India – in 2016 and a Padma Shri in 2015.

Sindhu, an Arjuna Awardee from 2013, joins Saina Nehwal and national team coach Pullela Gopichand to become the third shuttler to be conferred the Padma Bhushan.