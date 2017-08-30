PV Sindhu meets Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30 (ANI): Renowned badminton player PV Sindhu, who recently won silver medal in the recent World Badminton Championship, met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by her Chief National Coach P. Gopichand.

A statement from Rao's office read, "She put up a competitive performance in the world event though she narrowly lost gold medal and wish her good luck next time".

Rao assured her all the support in her pursuit for top glory at other events in the future.

Sindhu won silver medal after losing to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the World Championship held at Glasgow. (ANI)