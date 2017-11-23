PV Sindhu Makes it to Quarterfinal of Hong Kong Open, Beats Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-14, 21-17

The ace Indian shuttler triumphed the Japanese 21-14, 21-17 in the second round match which lasted over 39 minutes.

New Delhi: PV Sindhu made it to the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Super Series after defeating Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games on Thursday. The ace Indian shuttler triumphed the Japanese 21-14, 21-17 in the second round match which lasted over 39 minutes, reports ANI.

Second-seeded Sindhu is now expected to take on China Open winner Akane Yamaguchi in the next match. The 22-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler eased past her Hong Kong opponent Yuet Yee 21-18, 21-10 in the opening round of the tournament.

Sindhu’s match against Yuet Yee lasted just 26 minutes. Sindhu will now be looking to book a place in the semis.

Later today, Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal will play against Chen Yufei of China. In men’s singles event, shuttler HS Prannoy will face Kuzumasa Kakai of Japan in the second round.

Late on Wednesday, B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the tournament after he lost to second-seed Son Wan Ho of Korea in straight games. World no 3 Wan-ho took just 35 minutes to hand Praneeth 21-8, 21-16 defeat and to earn his third win over the Indian in as many meetings.

(With ANI inputs)