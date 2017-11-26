PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu Ying in The Final of Hong Kong Open

This was for the second time in a row that the Hyderabadi shuttler met Tai Tzu Ying in the finals of the tournament. In last year's final, Tai Tzu Ying defeated Sindhu in straight games as well.

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday (November) lost to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the final of Hong Kong Open Super Series. The defending champion registered a 21-18, 21-18 in the final of the the women’s singles match to clinch her third Hong Kong Open title.

This was for the second time in a row that the Hyderabadi shuttler met Tai Tzu Ying in the finals of the tournament. In last year’s final, Tai Tzu Ying defeated Sindhu in straight games as well.

Tai Tzu Ying came into the match with an upper hand over Sindhu as she had drubbed the Indian in seven of the last ten encounters, including the All England and Australian Open tournaments this year. This is now her eighth win over Sindhu in last 11 matches.

Earlier, the Rio Olympic silver-medallist fended off sixth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-17 21-17 in a one-sided semi-final contest that lasted 43 minutes.

Sindhu, 22, had won the India Open and the Korea Open Super Series titles earlier this year.

(With agencies inputs)